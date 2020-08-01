Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $27,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,770,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,532,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

