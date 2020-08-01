Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 5.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,209,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

