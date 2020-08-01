Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

KR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 7,289,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kroger has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

