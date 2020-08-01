Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 802,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,577,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

