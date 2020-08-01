KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.45.

NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.34. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Tavares acquired 10,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,676 shares of company stock valued at $230,214. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 1,059.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

