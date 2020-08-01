L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. Wedbush raised their target price on L Brands from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 5,620,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in L Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

