L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.15-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2-18.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.51 billion.L3Harris also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.15-11.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.96.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.05.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

