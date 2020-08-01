Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Lafargeholcim to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Lafargeholcim stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,036. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

