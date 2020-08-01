Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.08. 971,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,056. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.