Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,056. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,586,000 after purchasing an additional 349,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

