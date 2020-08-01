Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,056. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,586,000 after purchasing an additional 349,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
