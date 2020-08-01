Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a dividend payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 421.1%.

Shares of LMRK opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

