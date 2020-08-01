Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 1,600,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,783.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $436,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.