Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 750,815 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,850,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.