Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, 186,572 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 269,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,635.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,370,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,104 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 217,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

