Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.09.

LSI stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.13. 287,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,518. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.