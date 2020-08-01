Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

LGND stock traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,447. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,859,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $23,646,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

