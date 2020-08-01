Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Up 5%

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.43, approximately 127,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 52,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

The firm has a market cap of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

