Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 287,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 2.28. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

