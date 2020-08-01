LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. 732,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

