LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.
Shares of LIVN stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. 732,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.
In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
