Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LOB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 198,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $689.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94 and a beta of 1.12. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $20.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

