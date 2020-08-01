Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,967. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

