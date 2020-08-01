LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $5.87 million and $24,112.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00018443 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003917 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.