Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

LONE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 729,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,842. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.37. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.