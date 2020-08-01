Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197,391 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $82,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

