LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

LXU stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.05. 768,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,166. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.40. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 8,618.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,205,440 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 657,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 168,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

