Lucara Diamond’s (GMDMF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GMDMF stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About Lucara Diamond
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.