Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 253.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,881 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $337.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

