Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

