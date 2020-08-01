Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYRA. BTIG Research began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 56,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($18.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,947,500.00.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

