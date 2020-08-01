Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $21.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,038,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,159,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

