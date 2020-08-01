Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Man Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$1.63 during trading on Friday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

