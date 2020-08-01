Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANU. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 316,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,010. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,447.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Manchester United by 629.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Manchester United by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 210.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 41.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

