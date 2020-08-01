Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,156. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.