Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 495,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

