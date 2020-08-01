Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 102,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.35.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

