Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,210. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masco by 227.3% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Masco by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

