MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.93-4.93 EPS.

MTZ traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 2,416,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

