Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.57.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.16. The company had a trading volume of 138,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.70. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $308.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

