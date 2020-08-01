Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $17.90, approximately 1,106,597 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,815,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

