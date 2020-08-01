Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 13,665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.35. 5,089,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.