Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 39,350 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 6.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $69,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,311. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

