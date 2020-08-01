Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

