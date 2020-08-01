Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $214.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 180,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,443,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,183,000 after purchasing an additional 144,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.