McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AXA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,853,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.