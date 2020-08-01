Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 3,783,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,092. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

