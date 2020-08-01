Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,448 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after buying an additional 11,588,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,938,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. 3,783,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,092. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.