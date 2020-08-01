Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 3,783,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,092. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

