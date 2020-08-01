Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,092. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,938,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

