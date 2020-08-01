Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 6.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $146,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

