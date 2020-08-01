Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.63-5.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.2-48.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.33 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.63-5.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

